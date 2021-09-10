Granddaughter of Queen’s cousin holds second marriage ceremony... with guests, including royals

The granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin has celebrated her marriage for the second time alongside friends and family in central London.

Flora Ogilvy, 25, who is the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, tied the knot with fiance Timothy Vesterberg in a private ceremony on September 26 last year – when numbers were restricted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Flora Ogilvy and her husband pose for wedding photographs (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

But on Friday the couple held a second ceremony where they were joined by guests including royal family members.

Ms Ogilvy was pictured arriving at St James’ Chapel in Piccadilly with her parents James and Julia Ogilvy and her brother Alexander Ogilvy.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex talk to Princess Michael of Kent, centre, following the wedding of Flora Ogilvy (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The bride wore a white sweetheart neckline wedding gown, designed by Phillipa Lepley, with a pearl detailed tiara and held a small bouquet by Izabela Davi.

The service was led by the Reverend Lucy Winkett with music by the Choir of the Chapel Royal and was followed by a reception at the State Apartments at St James’ Palace.

PA understands the maid of honour was Lady Marina Windsor and the bridesmaids were Maud and Isabella Windsor, and Victoria Litchfield.

Ms Oglivy later posed with her husband underneath an archway adorned with white flowers.

TV presenter Ben Fogle was also pictured at the ceremony with his wife Marina (PA). (PA Wire)

Royal guests included the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, as well as the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex.

