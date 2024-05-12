12 May 2024

Grandmother killed in knife attack ‘devoted to family’

By The Newsroom
12 May 2024

A 66-year-old grandmother killed in north London has been remembered for being “devoted to her family”.

Anita Mukhey died after being stabbed in Burnt Oak Broadway, near the junction of Limesdale Gardens, in Edgware on Thursday.

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, her family said: “Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a medical secretary.

“The family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Police said Jalal Debella, 22, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in north-west London on Saturday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

Debella, of Colindale, north-west London, was ordered to next appear from custody for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

No pleas were entered.

Police were called at around 11.50am and the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

Ms Mukhey was treated for knife wounds but died at the scene.

In footage seen by the PA news agency, people could be seen rushing to her aid in the moment after the incident.

The Metropolitan Police urged people not to share the “enormously distressing” footage online.

On Saturday, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, a police spokesman said:  “A small number of social media users have posted graphic footage of the attack.

“It is enormously distressing for grieving families.

“We ask that these posts are deleted and others not to share them.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan arrive in Nigeria to champion Invictus Games

world news

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke in shock defection to Labour with blast at Sunak’s ‘chaotic’ rule

news

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

world news