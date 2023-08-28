28 August 2023

Grandparents died after driving into flooded area

By The Newsroom
28 August 2023

Tributes have been paid to two “much loved” grandparents who died after driving into a flooded area in Liverpool just days before their 54th wedding anniversary.Elaine Marco, 75, and Philip Marco, 77, were found inside a black Mercedes on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill on Saturday and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.In a statement, the married couple’s devastated family said the “only comfort” was that they were together to the very end.

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Elaine and Philip Marco,” a family statement said.

“They were much loved parents to four children and 10 grandchildren.

“The family are arriving overseas from America and Australia to mourn their loss.“They were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week and our only comfort is knowing that they were together to the very end.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man hilariously interviewed mistakenly live on air to sue BBC over lost earnings

news

Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA over behaviour at World Cup final

news

Four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash on way to exam result celebration

news