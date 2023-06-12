Grealish the great! Jack's the lad on and off the pitch

Fancy living in a village frequented by footballers and celebrities? This Worcestershire village, just 10 miles south of Birmingham, may be perfect for you. Jack Grealish, a former resident and Aston Villa player, recently visited the Barnt Green Inn, a Grade-II listed pub. Grealish chatted with staff about his love of Cockapoos and Belgian Malinois guard dogs. Other famous residents of the village include Gymshark co-founder Ben Francis, singer Jamelia, and former Villa boss Ron Atkinson.

Lorraine Kelly sported a vibrant orange summer dress on her ITV daytime show on 9 June. The outfit, a Phase Eight dress with puffed sleeves and a textured check print, matched Charlene White's attire on Loose Women the day before. Fans praised Lorraine's look in Instagram comments, and the timing coincided with International Batten Disease Awareness Day, symbolized by the colour orange. This is not the first wardrobe coincidence for Lorraine, who wore the same blazer as guest Jo Elvin on 24 May. Earlier this week, Lorraine also wore a poo costume to honour the late Dame Deborah James and raise awareness for bowel cancer.

Fans are praising Jack Grealish's exceptional performances for Manchester City recently. In a pre-match pub conversation, the footballer's father, Kevin Grealish, expressed his delight at how well City has treated his son since his £100m transfer in 2021. Kevin, now an adopted City supporter, reportedly discussed a possible transfer with manager Pep Guardiola during Jack's time at Aston Villa and revealed that Jack declined an offer from Manchester United. Kevin attributes Jack's on-field strength to his childhood Gaelic Football experience. Grealish recently assisted in City's 1-0 FA Cup victory over Sheffield United and now focuses on their match against title-contenders Arsenal.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy attributes staying grounded to his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, and prioritises his family over fame. The couple, married since 2004, have two sons and moved from London to Dublin to raise their children close to their Irish roots. Yvonne holds a master's degree from the Royal College of Art and is a multimedia artist. Cillian, known for his roles in Inception and Batman, prefers a low-key life and focuses on his work rather than fame. His latest film, Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan, is slated for release on 21 July 2023.

Eleven-year-old Niamh is ready for the big event today where she will be crowned in front of an audience at Market Square by Donna Nelson. Proud parents Louise, Colin, sister Keira and brother Ben will cheer on Niamh. Her Hansel and Gretel theme idea came from Ben’s sensory room for their family home in Carluke. With the help of friends and neighbours, the decorated house frontage was completed in time for Niamh's grandparents to arrive from Belfast. The young queen is excited to wear her dress again and is looking forward to spending time with family and friends.

TV presenter and actress Cat Deeley, 46, enjoyed a holiday in Costa Rica, sharing updates on social media. The former fashion model, known for hosting shows such as Fame Academy and So You Think You Can Dance, was seen in a leopard print bikini while celebrating a friend's birthday. Deeley, who spent over a decade in the US before moving back to the UK in 2020, shared pictures with her sons Milo and James. She has been married to comedian Patrick Kielty since 2012, with whom she has a strong relationship.

Formed in Birmingham in 1978, Duran Duran gained worldwide fame in the following years. The band experienced personal challenges, including substance abuse and the pressure to recreate successful hits like Rio. Drummer Roger Taylor left in 1986, retiring to the English countryside, and returned in 2001. Guitarist Andy Taylor, who recently revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis, left the band twice. Andy could not attend their 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction due to his diagnosis. Despite past difficulties, the band continues to make music and are determined to live life to the fullest.

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all performances and work commitments until Glastonbury on 24 June, including his appearance at Capital's Summertime Ball. Roman Kemp, discussing the cancellation on Good Morning Britain, offered to perform Capaldi's hit 'Someone You Loved' in his place. Capaldi cited the need for mental and physical rest and recovery as the reason for his cancellations. Despite the last-minute changes, fans and celebrities have supported his decision, praising the singer for prioritising his mental health.

Antonio Monica's small Italian coffee stand in Liverpool's Metquarter has gained popularity on social media due to its high-quality coffee and pastries. Regular customers and a sense of community keep Antonio's business alive and thriving, with the help of a viral Facebook post from a local baker. The stand offers Italian pastries, baked goods, sandwiches, gelato, and coffee, with Antonio working up to 12 hours a day to keep his customers satisfied. Despite the challenges of the cost of living crisis, Antonio continues to serve his community and support his family through his business.

Ant McPartlin received praise for his quick thinking during Cillian O'Connor's magic trick on Britain's Got Talent. The young magician performed a card trick and asked Simon Cowell to choose a magic word, which he wrote on a handkerchief. Ant was brought to the centre of the stage and asked to confirm he was unaware of the trick. He pulled out an identical handkerchief with Simon's handwriting but quickly concealed a fake thumb used for the performance. Though Cillian didn't win the contest, the judges and viewers commended both him and Ant for their efforts.