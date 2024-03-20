Green leader says referendum defeats not a ‘key factor’ in Varadkar resignation

Eamon Ryan has said that the referenda defeats were not a “key” factor in Leo Varadkar’s decision to step down.

The Green Party leader said the gap before the local and European elections “probably influenced him more”.

Mr Varadkar made a shock announcement on Wednesday that he is stepping down as leader of Fine Gael, and will remain as Taoiseach until a successor has been chosen.

Earlier this month, 73% of the voters rejected the wording of a constitutional amendment about family care and 67% rejected a proposal on the constitutional definition of family.

I think the timing was wider, as he said, we have our budget in place, functioning Good Friday institutions

This is despite government campaigning in favour of Yes votes on both.

Asked whether the emphatic rejection of the two plebiscites was the reason for Mr Varadkar’s decision, the Transport Minister said: “I don’t think so.

“I mean, obviously, you take everything into account in politics, but I don’t think it was the defining reason. I don’t think it was the sole reason for the timing, I think it was one of the elements in it.

“I think probably as Taoiseach he wanted to get through to us to try and deliver the referendum and get results. But I don’t think the result of that referendum was the key factor in his decision.

“I think the timing was wider, as he said, we have our budget in place, functioning Good Friday institutions.

“I think there is a gap before the local and European elections and that timing probably influenced him more than the referendum.”

Mr Ryan said the resignation should not disrupt the work of the coalition government.

“Why would it stop us doing anything? We have work to do. At Cabinet today there was a full agenda, there will be a full agenda next week.

“We’re probably a rare government in a European context at the moment, very few stable coalitions in existence. I think we can continue to provide that stable government that’s for the benefit of our people. There’s nothing stopping that.”

He said he was surprised by the announcement.

“But then when someone has explained something you can understand it. So while surprised initially, that doesn’t mean that you can’t understand the motive or the reason behind it.”