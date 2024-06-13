Greens to make ‘key manifesto call’ for Scotland games to be broadcast free

Scottish Greens are making a key manifesto call for all of Scotland’s national football games to be free to watch.

Health and sport spokeswoman Gillian Mackay said the Greens want to show the red card to “money spinning channels” that charge fans to watch the games.

With the men’s team due to take on hosts Germany in the Euro 2024 opening game on Friday, Ms Mackay said the Scottish Green General Election manifesto will include the call.

The match against Germany will be shown on STV, but Ms Mackay claimed “far too many” supporters had been “priced out” of watching Scotland in action in the qualifying campaign for the tournament.

She said: “Friday will be a huge day for the Tartan Army and for Scottish football. Steve Clarke and his players have done us all proud and brought so many people together from across our country.

“It is great that millions of us will have the chance to watch this historic game and get behind the team. I’m looking forward to watching it at home and I’m sure many others are counting down the hours.

“Young people should be able to watch, look up to and feel inspired by our players, but unfortunately, far too many were priced out of watching the qualifying stages by costly TV subscriptions and paywalls.

“With our team going from strength to strength, it’s more important than ever that people have the opportunity to watch our progress and build our beautiful game.

“It’s an open goal and will be a key manifesto call for us.

“Our national team is for all of us. At its best, sport is a cause of unity and pride, and brings people together like nothing else.

“I look forward to a day when we can all see our men’s and women’s teams in action without having to fork out for a subscription.”