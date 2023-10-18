18 October 2023

Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after London protest

By The Newsroom
18 October 2023

Greta Thunberg has been charged following a protest outside an energy conference in central London.

She was one of 26 activists who were arrested near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on Tuesday while oil executives met inside as part of the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Officers said they asked the protesters to move from the road onto the pavement which would have allowed them to continue protesting legally.

They said they had imposed conditions to “prevent disruption to the public”.

Miss Thunberg, 20, was bailed after being charged with breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 15.

