Grooming gang jailed for systematic and repeated rape of teenager

A gang of sexual predators have been handed lengthy jail sentences for the grooming and systematic rape of a teenage girl who was “robbed of her childhood”.

The woman – who was raped by multiple men in the Keighley area of West Yorkshire over a period between 2008 and 2009, when she was aged between 14 and 16 – said she hoped the convictions and sentences would help other survivors of child sexual exploitation to come forward.

Nazir Khan (West Yorkshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said eight men were found guilty of 23 counts of rape and two of conspiracy to rape in two separate trials at Bradford Crown Court last year.

The CPS said two were sentenced last year and four more were jailed on Friday.

Kamran Hussain (West Yorkshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

One was jailed for 13 years, three were given 12 years, one was jailed for five years and the sixth was handed a 12-year sentence with an extended licence period of eight years.

Two others are yet to be sentenced.

Imran Sabir (West Yorkshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Prosecutors said the girl was driven to parks, flats and isolated places where she was raped by the men.

In a statement issued through West Yorkshire Police on Friday, the woman said: “The driving force for me to keep going through all of this was so that it prevents it from happening to other people, and also it might help other people come forward.”

Hasan Basharat (West Yorkshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Ed Hulbert, from the CPS, said: “These eight men cynically manipulated and ruthlessly exploited a young and vulnerable girl.

“They plied her with drugs and alcohol and abused her systematically and repeatedly. They raped her when she was alone and unprotected.

“They are now facing lengthy prison sentences.

Baber Hussain (West Yorkshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

“The victim has displayed immense courage and resilience in reporting these crimes and helping us to build a robust case to put before a jury. Our thoughts remain with her.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “I would like to take this opportunity to praise the victim for coming forward and reporting these offences to the police, for her patience whilst the criminal investigation has been ongoing and her courage in giving evidence in court.

“The abuse she endured robbed her of her childhood and I hope seeing all of these men sent to prison today for these horrendous offences she was subjected to will allow her to start to look forward to the future.”

Omar Safdar (West Yorkshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

The CPS said the six sentences so far were:– Nazir Khan, 30, of Keighley – 12 years and an extended eight-year licence period– Kamran Hussain, 29, of Keighley – five years– Omar Safdar, 30, of Oldham – 12 years– Imran Sabir, 42, of Keighley – 12 years– Hasan Basharat, 32, of Keighley – 12 years– Baber Hussain, 36, of Bradford – 13 years