Gun-boast drill rapper guilty of gang murder with three others

A drill rapper has been found guilty of murder after boasting on video that the victim was killed with the same gun that injured the latter’s brother two years earlier.

Kammar Henry-Richards, 25, known as Kay-O, and three others were convicted over the death of Kacey Boothe last August 13 and a plot to murder the intended target Khalid Samanter.

Mr Boothe, 25, was shot as he got in his car outside the first birthday party of Mr Samanter’s child at the Peterhouse Community Centre in Walthamstow, north-east London.

The two men were associated with a London Fields gang said to be in a rivalry with the defendants’ E9’ers gang.

Jurors were told the attack was “well-planned and carefully orchestrated”.

The gun used in Mr Boothe’s murder was used on seven occasions between 2020 and the day he was killed.

Mr Boothe’s older brother Kyle Boothe survived being shot with it on August 1 2020.

Days after Mr Boothe’s death, Henry-Richards bragged about the killing in a rap video called Kay-O Laughing Stock.

The lyrics read: “Big Boothe and Little got hit, same sig, that’s a sour family.

“Both got slapped at functions, neck and head, handguns come handy.”

In another version, the lyrics read: “Big Boothe shoulda lurked, got his neck back ripped. Lil’ got burst, shoulda bin with his.”

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC told jurors: “A boast was being made that the same ‘sig’ (gun) had been used to shoot both Kacey Boothe and his elder brother Kyle Boothe.

“This fact was known only to those involved in the shootings and not to the police at that time.”

Eleven days before the murder, Mr Samanter’s “entirely innocent” neighbour Abdirahman Jeylaani was shot as he sat in his car near his home in a case of mistaken identity. He was lucky to survive.

The gun used to kill Mr Boothe was also fired in Hackney Wick earlier the same day and later disposed of, jurors were told.

Mr Orchard said the defendants conspired to kill Mr Samanter or otherwise shoot another London Fields associate, with each helping and encouraging the gunman.

He said the defendants took steps to hide traces that could provide clues as to who was involved.

None of the defendants, from east London, gave evidence in their defence.

It was asserted on their behalf that they were not involved in the murder but were concerned with the theft of cars.

The jury deliberated for a week to convict Henry-Richards, Kamani Brightly-Donaldson, 24, Jeffrey Gyimah, 21, and Joao Pateco-Te, 27 of murder.

They were found guilty of conspiracy to murder Mr Samanter and conspiracy to possess a firearm or firearms with intent to endanger life.

Brightly-Donaldson was also convicted of having a prohibited firearm.

Roody Thomas, 26, admitted having a prohibited firearm, but other charges against him were not proceeded with.

The jury was discharged on Tuesday after failing to reach verdicts on a further defendant – Kadeem Brightly-Barnes, 31.

The other defendants were remanded into custody to be sentenced on a date to be fixed in next year.