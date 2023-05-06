Gun salutes at Edinburgh and Stirling castles mark King’s coronation

Gun salutes at Edinburgh and Stirling castles marked the moment the King was crowned.

The ceremonies were two of the events taking place around Scotland to mark the coronation, at the same time as protests against the monarchy.

At Edinburgh Castle, a 21-round royal salute was fired a minute after midday as the King was crowned.

Members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fired the salute, with members of the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 Scots) taking up position as castle guard musicians from Reserve Bands of The Royal Regiment of Scotland and adult instructors with the Army Cadet Force performed.

They played God Save The King after the gun salute.

The coronation ceremony was beamed from Westminster Abbey on to a big screen in Edinburgh’s West Princes Street Gardens, and Glasgow Cathedral also showed proceedings live.

Community events took place around the country.

At Balmoral, where Queen Elizabeth II died last year, well-wishers arrived at the royal estate from across the globe to take in the atmosphere.

Hundreds watched the coronation live on screens across the estate, and cheered the Ballater Pipe Band as they played throughout the day.

Among the royal fans was Louise Gibson-Ellis, from Nebraska in the US, who is spending her honeymoon in the Royal Deeside region.

The 52-year-old brought her new mother-in-law, Gwen Smith, 85, from London.

The pensioner, who shares a birthday with the late Queen, has fond memories of the coronation in 1953.

She recalled: “It was absolutely wonderful. There were so many of us in the room sat round looking at the nine-inch television.”

It was a double celebration at the Royal Deeside estate for Bjorg Jonsdottir, from Iceland, whose first grandson, as yet unnamed, was born in the early hours of the morning.

A special range of memorabilia and photographs relating to the royal’s Scottish visits was also exhibited in the castle’s ballroom.

Among the scores of people at Glasgow Cathedral to watch the ceremony on screens around the historic building was US tourist Kathy Kowalski.

The 74-year-old, from St Mary’s County, Maryland, said: “We’re on a tour of Scotland and Ireland so we decided to come here to see the cathedral and it so happened they were showing the coronation.

“I like watching it but being an American it’s like ‘couldn’t you have spent that money helping someone else, helping the poor? But that’s just me’.”

The coronation was also screened at a Big Lunch – one of more than 200 coronation Big Lunches registered in Scotland – in Newmilns, East Ayrshire, on Saturday attended by around 200 people.

Caitlin Baker, Love Newmilns community development officer who helped organise the celebrations, said: “We know the coronation is not everyone’s cup of tea in Scotland, but it’s a piece of history we get to watch, and it’s been great seeing so many people attend today.”

The Royal Standard will fly over St Andrew’s House, the Scottish Government’s headquarters, throughout the coronation weekend.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC and Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks represented the Scottish Government at the ceremony in London.

Mr Yousaf arrived at Westminster Abbey in a Slanj kilt in the Spirit of Glasgow tartan with an Asian fusion-style jacket and waistcoat designed by Glasgow-based Anjali Modha.

His wife Nadia El-Nakla wore a full-length kilt made from the same tartan, by Scottish designer Siobhan MacKenzie, and a hat by Glasgow milliner William Chambers, whose designs have been worn by the Duchess of Sussex.

Mr Yousaf said: “I will attend at the coronation ceremony as First Minister, on behalf of the Scottish people – and many people across the country will also take part in the celebrations by watching the ceremony on big screens, hosting street parties or taking part in charity or volunteering.

“I look forward to participating in the ceremony when His Majesty is presented with the Honours of Scotland at a service at St Giles’ Cathedral later this year.

“I know many people in Scotland will want to send their best wishes to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on this historic occasion.”

The Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer Alison Johnstone, also attended, as did chief executive David McGill.

Ms Johnstone said: “It was an honour to represent The Scottish Parliament at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. I convey the warmest wishes of The Scottish Parliament to the royal family on this historic occasion.

“King Charles III and Queen Camilla have shown their commitment to maintaining a close relationship with the parliament, a relationship established by the late Queen, who opened the parliament in 1999 and attended the start of every subsequent session.

“The Scottish Parliament looks forward to continuing that warm relationship.”

Other attendees from Scottish politics included Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

As some people celebrate, others will be protesting against the event.

A recent poll suggested the majority of people north of the border do not care about the coronation, with the YouGov survey of more than 1,000 Scots finding 72% either do not care about it at all or do not care very much.

In Glasgow, All Under One Banner – which campaigns for Scottish independence – held an independence march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, which organisers said 20,000 people attended.

Former first Minister Alex Salmond is among those due to address the crowd.

Our Republic, which wants an elected head of state, will also stage a protest in Edinburgh.

The event, on Calton Hill, will see Scottish Government minister and Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater speak, as will SNP MP Tommy Sheppard and Green MSP Maggie Chapman.