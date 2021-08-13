Gunman, 22, killed five including ‘very young girl’ in Plymouth shooting spree
A gunman killed five people including a “very young girl” in a mass shooting in Plymouth before turning the weapon on himself, police have confirmed.
Jake Davison, 22, shot and killed a woman at a property in Biddick Drive, Plymouth, before going outside and “immediately” shooting dead the girl and her male relative.
In what Devon and Cornwall Police described as a “truly shocking event”, Davison, using what was described as a “pump action shotgun”, shot and killed another man in nearby parkland.
After shooting and fatally injuring another woman in Henderson Place, Davison turned the weapon on himself, the force said.
At a press conference in Plymouth on Friday, Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said armed officers attended the scene but Davison had shot himself before they were able to engage him.
He added Davison also shot two other local residents in Biddick Drive who are now being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.