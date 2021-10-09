Police are appealing for witnesses after three males were shot in a barber’s shop in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a shooting in Upton Lane, Newham just before 7pm on Friday.

A number of suspects fired shots into the barber’s shop, injuring three males, the force said, and moments later one of the victims was stabbed.

All three victims were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

A 22-year-old who sustained gunshot and stab injuries is in a critical condition, and the two other victims – a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth – remain in hospital. Neither are in a life-threatening condition.

A black Audi A7 car believed to have been used by the suspects was abandoned in Devenay Road, Stratford, east London, the Met said.

Crime scenes remain in place in Upton Lane and Devenay Road, and forensic work is ongoing, the force said.

Detective Sergeant Mat Freeman, of specialist crime, said: “The use of a firearm last night in a crowded part of Newham was callous and reckless. I am determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“I am appealing for information from members of the public and for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to come forward. It is possible that members of the public may have captured footage of the incident or of those involved on phones or dashcam, and I ask anyone with material such as this to get in touch.

“The suspects made off in a black Audi A7 which was found abandoned. I need to hear from anyone who saw a group behaving suspiciously with this vehicle or recalls seeing an unfamiliar black Audi A7 parked in the area.”

No arrests have been made.

A Section 60 order which gives officers greater stop and search powers has been issued for the borough of Newham until 3pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6941/08Sep.