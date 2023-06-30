Rock icons Guns N’ Roses are set to headline BST Hyde Park in London this Friday, following their Glastonbury debut. They'll share the stage with Larkin Poe and The Pretenders. Gates for the show will open at 2pm, with the first act, Larkin Poe, commencing at 2.35pm. Guns N’ Roses are expected to perform from 7.20pm until 10.20pm. The sky is predicted to be overcast, with temperatures peaking in the early 20s. Despite having performed in London previously, this will be the band's first performance at BST Hyde Park.

Take That will return to BST Hyde Park to perform on the iconic greenspace this Saturday. The band, known for their hit "Back For Good," was confirmed as a headliner for the London music festival last year, sharing the stage with The Script and Sugababes. The event will open at 2 pm on Friday, with the first performance of Saturday commencing at 3 pm. Notable supporting acts include Bellah Mae, Chloe Adams, Will Young, Aly & AJ, Sugababes, and The Script. Despite a rainy start, sunny intervals are forecast for the event.

London's Crystal Palace Park will host a music concert, Dog Day Afternoon, headlined by Iggy Pop on 1st July. Other performers include Blondie and punk supergroup Generation Sex. This is not the only concert at the Park in July; The Lumineers will perform the following weekend. Gates open at 1pm and the final set ends at 10pm. The weather forecast predicts sunny intervals with highs of 24°C and lows of 14°C.

Rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will perform at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 1st July, as part of their world tour. This comes eight years after Def Leppard's last performance at the venue. The show begins at 6.45pm with Mötley Crüe performing first, followed by Def Leppard at 8.45pm. The setlist is still unconfirmed but could mirror their recent performances. Limited tickets remain available via Ticketmaster. Despite a rainy forecast for the day, the weather is expected to clear by evening.

WWE SmackDown will be held in London's O2 Arena this weekend, with live broadcasting to US and UK audiences. Important wrestling figures such as Grayson Waller, Logan Paul, and Asuka are expected to be seen. The O2 will host another WWE event, Money In The Bank, the following evening. Doors open at 18:30 for a 19:00 start. Last-minute tickets are available for purchase on the venue's website and through Ticketmaster.

Blackpink, the renowned South Korean girl group, is set to conclude the second week of BST Hyde Park music festival on July 2nd. The K-pop band's debut UK festival appearance will be preceded by a pop-up merch event for fans. Performances at the festival will commence from 2:40pm, with Blackpink's headline show starting at 8:55pm. Despite cloud cover forecast for the day, attendees can anticipate sunny intervals. Other acts include Sabrina Carpenter and Caity Baser amongst eight additional performers.

Liverpool will host MakeFest, the UK's largest free 'maker' event, on 1 July. The festival, a mix of technology, arts and crafts, encourages makers to share their projects with the public. This year's retro theme celebrates the 1960s and attendees are invited to dress accordingly. Attractions will include retro computer kits, reimagined toys, 3D printed buildings, rockets, and much more. The event is free but spaces need to be reserved via EventBrite. The festival will run from 09:00-17:00.

Birmingham Festival 23, marking the one-year anniversary of the Commonwealth Games in 2022, is set to start next month. The 10-day free festival will include a host of events in Centenary Square, including music, dance, and performances from artists and performers from around the city. The event will also feature activities and workshops for all ages, including a morning slot hosted by Games Mascot Perry. The festival, commissioned by Birmingham City Council, is expected to attract a diverse audience and celebrate the city's creativity, talent, and reputation as a leading destination for major events.

Iron Maiden is bringing their 'The Future Past' tour to Manchester's AO Arena on June 30, featuring songs from their latest album, Senjutsu, and their iconic 1986 record, Somewhere In Time. The show will start at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6pm and German rock band, Lord of the Lost, acting as the support act. Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster. The AO Arena has onsite parking and is within easy reach of several Park and Ride facilities. Multiple dining options are nearby and a list of prohibited items is available on the AO Arena website.

Pulp, the Sheffield-born band, are ready to entertain audiences at Finsbury Park, London this weekend. They will be joined by Wet Leg, Baxter Dury, and Exotic Gardens. Known for performing at renowned London venues, Pulp is also scheduled to perform at the Eventim Apollo later this summer. Gates for their Finsbury Park performance open at 3pm this Saturday, with music starting at 5.05pm and wrapping up around 10.30pm. Despite a forecast of morning rain, the Met Office predicts sunny intervals during the day.