Hamas hostage families say Government must repay trust with ‘time running out’

The families of hostages held by Hamas have called on the Government to repay their trust as “time is running out” to save surviving loved ones.

The group said there had been a “failure of international diplomacy” and urged the Israeli government to agree to any deals currently on the table.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with the families in Downing Street on Tuesday and promised to do “all we can” to bring the hostages home safely.

The delegation, which represent four of the hostages currently in Gaza, also visited the Embassy of Qatar for discussions with the minister of state.

It comes after Hamas said in a statement that it responded in a “positive spirit” to the latest proposal for a ceasefire from the US and Middle East mediators.

Speaking at a press conference in central London, Stephen Brisley, brother-in-law of hostage Eli Sharabi, told reporters: “We put the greatest trust possible in the UK and Qatari governments because we’re talking about the lives of our family. There can be no greater trust to be given, taken or broken.

“You have to trust the UK Government will do all they can, and we will hold them to account for us putting that trust in them.

“So whilst we’re eternally grateful for the honour and privilege of meeting the Prime Minister and the minister of state for Qatar, we have to believe that they will succeed because time is running out and the price of failure has been writ large.”

Mr Brisley said it had been helpful to make a “personal connection” with Mr Sunak, who made it clear “the hostages are always on his mind”, but Mr Brisley added: “I am sick of talking about them – I want to talk to them.”

More than 100 captives, mostly women and children, were released during a week-long ceasefire in November in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Sharone Lifschitz, whose father Oded Lifschitz is still held by Hamas, said there was nothing stopping Hamas from releasing more hostages for humanitarian reasons.

She said: “I think that a lot of people are doing a lot of work to bring all the hostages back home, (but) it will take sacrifice.”

Asked whether the Israeli government should accept the current deal being proposed, Ms Lifschitz said: “I don’t think Israel has another option. I think that the contract between the government and its people is based on their safety.”

Sharon Sharabi and Raz Matalan, the brother and brother-in-law of Eli Sharabi respectively, were also in attendance at the press conference.

Mr Sharabi – whose other brother Yossi was also murdered by Hamas – said the families hoped to see “continuity of support” from the UK Government and were concerned about the hostages’ physical and mental wellbeing.

Mr Matalan paid tribute to Yossi for being “a wonderful man” and said: “We don’t want all the hostages to come back in coffins.”