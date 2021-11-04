04 November 2021

Hamleys unveils its Christmas windows

04 November 2021

Toy shop Hamleys has unveiled its Christmas windows with scenes from Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

The windows depict two scenes from the Harry Potter films against a snowy backdrop alongside the Jurassic Park feature, with toys from both blockbusters set to be big sellers again this year.

Hamleys chief executive Sumeet Yadav said: “This year, we are bringing the magic of Christmas back to Hamleys with our window displays.

Ballet dancers perform during the unveiling of Hamleys’ Christmas windows (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

“You just know it’s Christmas when you see the beautiful Hamleys windows – and we hope as many people as possible can come and see them.”

Alongside the windows, the retailer has also opened its third floor Christmas Shop, complete with Santa’s sleigh and reindeer and grotto.

