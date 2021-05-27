Hancock rejects Cummings’ ‘unsubstantiated allegations’ about his conduct

Health Minister Matt Hancock
Health Minister Matt Hancock (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
10:55am, Thu 27 May 2021
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “unsubstantiated” attacks on him by Dominic Cummings were “not true” as he fought to save his career.

Boris Johnson’s former aide Mr Cummings accused Mr Hancock of repeatedly lying, being disastrously incompetent and claimed he should have been fired on multiple occasions during the course of the pandemic.

Dominic Cummings quizzed by MPs (PA Wire)

Forced to come to the Commons to respond to the claims, Mr Hancock said: “These unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true.

“I’ve been straight with people in public and in private throughout.”

