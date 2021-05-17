Hancock urges people to get the jab as Indian variant surges in Bolton
People aged 36 and 37 are to be offered the coronavirus vaccine from this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced as he appealed to people to get the jab.
In a Commons statement, Mr Hancock said there were now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK – of which 483 were in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen.
He said that cases had doubled in the past week – with 19 people in Bolton in hospital with the variant and eight in Blackburn – and that it was now the dominant strain in the area.
“The majority of people in hospital (in Bolton) with coronavirus were eligible for the jab but have chosen not yet to have the jab and have ended up in hospital, some of them in intensive care,” he said.
“Vaccines save lives. They protect you, they protect your loved ones and they will help us all get out of this pandemic.”