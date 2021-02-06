Hanvey sacked from frontbench after backing campaign to sue fellow MP
SNP MP Neale Hanvey has been sacked from his frontbench role after he backed a campaign to sue a parliamentary colleague.
The Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP lost his role as vaccine spokesman after posting a message on a crowdfunder page raising money to bring a defamation action against Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman and others.
A Twitter user started the crowdfunder following comments after they were suspended from Twitter.
They wrote: “I have no idea why I was suspended other than perhaps misgendering.”
Neale Hanvey was given the opportunity to apologise for his actions, which are incompatible with the responsibilities of a frontbench spokesperson
A screenshot posted on social media showed that Mr Hanvey posted “speak clear and stay strong” on the page.
An SNP spokesman said: “Neale Hanvey was given the opportunity to apologise for his actions, which are incompatible with the responsibilities of a frontbench spokesperson, including the requirement for teamwork and collective responsibility.
“He failed to do so and he has been removed from his position.”
Mr Hanvey was previously suspended by the SNP for using anti-Semitic language on social media.
He apologised for any offence caused in the days following his suspension.