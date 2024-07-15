Harris condemns violent scenes as gardai attacked at anti-immigration protest

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has condemned “unacceptable” scenes when violence flared and his officers came under sustained attack at a disused factory designated as accommodation for asylum seekers in north Dublin.

Mr Harris said it had been a “difficult policing day”, while Taoiseach Simon Harris described the scenes at the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock as “reprehensible”.

Fifteen people, thirteen men and two women, appeared before a late-night sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday, charged with a range of public order offences.

Another four people have been arrested.

A number of Garda cars were damaged during the disturbances and garda public order officers used incapacitant spray on anti-immigration protesters who threw missiles at them.

At one point on Monday the protesters tried to move away from the factory towards Coolock Garda station before they were dispersed.

The area is now quiet, after large number of protesters gathered at the site earlier in the day and attacked gardai on several occasions with missiles.

Speaking in Dublin, Garda Commissioner Mr Harris said: “This has been a difficult policing day for us in terms of dealing with serious public disorder centred on the Crown Paints factory.”

He added: “What we saw today was really unacceptable.

“We have a number of people, 15, already charged and there will be more charges overnight.

“On top of that we have seen serious disorder throughout the day, attacks on gardai, criminal damage and also offences of serious public disorder.

“All of those will be under investigation.”

Mr Harris said almost 200 gardai were involved in dealing with the disorder.

“The public order unit responded. It was operational decisions in terms of deployment, assessing the situation and then making sure that our deployment was proportionate.

No person has a right to burn cars, damage property, or attack members of An Garda Siochana and emergency services

“We did call upon additional public order units to support the additional unit.

“We had almost 200 gardai deployed, both public order and normal uniform personnel, and that was sufficient with the disorder that we faced.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “The scenes we have witnessed in Coolock today are reprehensible.

“The Minister for Justice (Helen McEntee) has briefed me throughout the day and the law will be implemented.

“No person has a right to burn cars, damage property or attack members of An Garda Siochana and emergency services.

“These actions are criminal and are designed to sow fear and division.”

He added: “We should not accept them being legitimised in any way by describing them as ‘protest’.

“I want to thank An Garda Siochana, who have come under attack today. They have shown extraordinary professionalism.”

Incapacitant spray was used by the garda public order unit in an attempt to disperse a crowd which had gathered close to a makeshift anti-immigration camp.

The violence flared in the morning after preparations were made to start work at a disused building which is to be redeveloped to house asylum seekers.

Protesters gathered, some with their faces covered, and a number of fires were set. Videos and pictures posted on social media on Monday showed a digger in flames.

Workers who were to begin renovating the premises were removed from the site.

The protest camp was set up several months ago to prevent workers from renovating the premises, with people there around the clock.

Videos on social media showed a stand-off between gardai and protesters, while some demonstrators shouted abuse at officers.

Dozens of gardai formed a line to bar access to protesters.

Officers from the Public Order Unit were also in the area as well as the Garda helicopter.

The violence escalated as bricks and fireworks were thrown at garda officers and the fire service, and bins and mattresses were set alight.

Traffic was diverted from the area and one of the city’s main arteries, the Malahide Road was closed for several hours.

A larger number of people gathered on Monday evening after a call on social media for a protest to take place at 6pm.

Gardai were again attacked with missiles and responded by using incapacitant spray.

A Garda car was set alight and two buses were surrounded as protesters moved towards Coolock Garda station

A gardai spokesman said officers would remain at the scene overnight.

The spokesman added: “Over 200 members of An Garda Siochana were deployed in the operation, including frontline uniformed Gardai, supported by public order gardai.

“Gardai were subjected to both verbal and physical abuse throughout the day, which escalated into rocks, fireworks and other objects being launched towards them.

“A number of fires were lit and official Garda vehicles seriously damaged.

“As the situation intensified, members of An Garda Siochana used force to defend themselves as part of an escalated response to the situation.

“Assistance was provided by members of An Garda Siochana public order unit and the Garda air support unit.

“The use of force included the use of incapacitant spray and deployment of public order gardai in public order helmets and shields.

“An Garda Siochana is unaware of any injuries at this time.”

Ms McEntee said: “I am appalled at the violent scenes in Coolock today. This is thuggish criminal behaviour and has no place in our society.

“The Garda commissioner (Drew Harris) has kept me updated throughout the day and he has assured me that everything will be done to bring those responsible to justice.”

Ms McEntee added: “Public order units and regular Garda members have been out in force today.

“Arson and assaults are reprehensible and serious crimes. They will be fully investigated and those involved will be held to account for their actions.

“This is not protest. What we have seen today does not represent the decent communities of Coolock and surrounding areas.

“Gardai will continue to manage the situation and support the community.”

A spokesman for the Department of Integration said: “This morning a provider attempted to begin work on the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock to allow it be used as accommodation for people seeking international protection.

“No international protection applicants were due to be accommodated today as the work is anticipated to take several weeks.

“Protests at the entrance to this site have delayed work beginning on this site for several months.

“The department condemns all acts of criminality and intimidation of providers and their employees.”