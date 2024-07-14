Harris says Ireland sends Trump ‘our best’ after shooting

All instances of political violence must be condemned, the Irish premier has said following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Simon Harris said that the shooting of the former US president was “shocking and concerning”.

Speaking at Government Buildings in Dublin on Sunday, he added: “I’m relieved that President Trump is secure and well, but we must always call out political violence.

“Sadly, we have seen an escalation in political violence across the world in recent times.

“Indeed, it’s only a number of weeks since my Slovakian counterpart had an attempt on his own life too so there clearly is an escalation in political violence.

“And whilst not knowing the details of what happened in Pennsylvania last night, I do think it’s important that we reflect on political violence.

“And we condemn it in all instances and we consider how rhetoric can be dialed down, how we can get back to people debating each other and discussing issues without being disagreeable with each other and without being vitriolic – and perhaps even dehumanising opponents.

“But my thoughts today are, of course, with the person who lost their life. The innocent spectator, who went to a political event and found themselves caught up in this and indeed those who are critically injured.

“I’m pleased that President Trump is well, we send him our best.”

He added: “I think the only glimmer of hope we saw last night was the fact that two fierce political rivals in President Biden and former President Trump did speak last night.

“And I thought that was a very important thing to happen because you can debate and you can oppose and you can do is in a way that never seeks to dehumanise or be vitriolic about your opponent.”