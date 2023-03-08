Harry and Meghan call daughter Princess Lilibet as they begin using titles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun to use the titles prince and princess for their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan’s children became a prince and princess when the King acceded to the throne, but remain a plain master and miss on the Buckingham Palace website.

The news came as the couple’s spokesman said Lili was baptised in California on Friday, saying: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

It is the first time Lili has been publicly referred to as princess.

It is understood the titles will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birthright, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

The christening took place privately at the Sussexes’ home in California.

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, are automatically a prince and a princess and also now have an HRH style if they choose to use it.

Meghan said in the couple’s bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey that Archie was not given the title of prince because of his race.

However, when Archie was born seventh in line to the throne in May 2019, he was too far down the line of succession.

Although he was a great-grandchild of the monarch, he was not a first-born son of a future king, so was not automatically a prince.