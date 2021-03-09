Harry and Meghan praise ‘inspiring’ members of Grenfell community kitchen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have praised the “inspiring” members of a community kitchen in a letter to mark International Women’s Day.

Harry and Meghan sent a selection of sweet treats and a letter to the Hubb Community Kitchen, which was set up by a group of west London women to provide meals to those affected by the deadly Grenfell Tower fire.

The couple said they “frequently talk about how much we miss all of you” and praised the members’ “dedication” to the local community.

Duchess of Sussex supports cookbook (PA Archive)

Meghan has previously championed the North Kensington-based group and backed the creation of its community cookbook, launched in 2018.

The Sussexes said in their letter to the group: “We are honoured to know such an amazing and inspiring group of women. And we’re thinking of you often.

“In our conversations together, we frequently talk about how much we miss all of you – how much we miss your spirit, your commitment to serving others, and your memorable personalities.

“We are overwhelmed by your kindness and optimism and have been delighted to learn of the volunteer work you continue to fulfil and develop.”

The couple’s gift was delivered to the kitchen via the Luminary Bakery in north London, which the duchess has also supported in the past.

The bakery, based in Stoke Newington, posted a photo of the letter on its Instagram page.

Harry and Meghan’s letter added: “We’re always proud to see the compassionate example that the women of Hubb are setting. Your strength and dedication to your community will never go overlooked.”

Accompanying the photo of the letter, the Luminary Bakery said: “Luminary has sent out a very special delivery for #InternationalWomensDay! We had the pleasure of surprising the incredible women of @thehubbcommunitykitchen with a thoughtful and tasty gift from Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex—a champion of both of our organisations.”⠀