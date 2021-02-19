Harry and Meghan stripped of patronages as Megxit confirmed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been stripped of their prestigious patronages as the couple confirmed Megxit was permanent.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to walk away from the monarchy and move to the US to pursue personal and financial freedom has come at a cost.

Buckingham Palace said all were “saddened” by their decision, but they remained “much loved members of the family”.

It had been reported that Harry, a former Army officer with a passion for the military family, was eager to retain his formal links with the UK’s Armed Forces.

But he will lose his roles as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands’ Small Ships and Diving.

Harry has lost his military patronages. Victoria Jones/PA Wire (PA Wire)

The decision came after the duke held talks with his grandmother the Queen and other senior royals ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Sussexes formally stepping down as working royals on March 31.

A spokesperson for the duke and duchess said despite the formal links being broken they have “offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role”.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty the Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Meghan and Harry moved to America with son to start a new life. Simon Dawson/PA Wire (PA Wire)

“Following conversations with the duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much loved members of the family.”