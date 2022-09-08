Harry and Meghan to celebrate youngsters at WellChild Awards

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families when they attend the WellChild Awards.

Harry and Meghan, who have been visiting Europe this week, will attend the glittering ceremony and the duke is expected to commend the courage of the young people recognised, and thank those who care and support them.

The duke has been patron of WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children and their families, since 2007.

During a pre-ceremony reception the couple will meet the winners of each award category, which include health professionals, and members of their families.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Dusseldorf during their visit to Germany this week (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Harry will give a short speech during the event and the couple will present the award for most inspirational child aged four to six.

The awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country’s seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy, including health, social care and education professionals.

On Monday the couple attended the One Young World summit in Manchester where Meghan delivered a keynote speech and declared it was “very nice to be back in the UK” and told the young leaders “you are the future, you are the present”.

It was their first public appearance in the UK since they joined other members of the royal family for events in June that celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They also travelled to Dusseldorf in Germany on Tuesday, to mark the one-year countdown to The Invictus Games in the city, and thrilled fans when they went on a walkabout.