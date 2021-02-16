Harry and Meghan’s Oprah chat will mark new era for couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use their primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey to mark the start of a new chapter in their lives, the PA Media news agency understands.

Harry and Meghan will sit down with the world’s best known chat show host in the coming weeks to discuss life in America but speculation the tell-all interview will be negative is likely to be misplaced.

The couple are believed to have been organising the interview with Winfrey for a considerable period.

Much has been written about their decision to step down as senior royals for personal and financial freedom early last year – dubbed Megxit.

Harry and Meghan have since forged ahead with their lives signing lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Spotify and Netflix that give them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.

They have also bought a multimillion pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, launched a non-profit foundation and announced the news about Meghan’s second pregnancy.

Harry and Meghan have had an eventful 12 months after moving to America with son Archie. Toby Melville/PA Wire (PA Archive)

Oprah With Meghan And Harry – has been described as an “intimate conversation” by the US television network CBS which is to screen the primetime special on March 7.

Speculation has been mounting that Winfrey would interview the couple since she was invited to their wedding in May 2018.

Oprah, who lives close to the Sussexes, is expected to be a considerate interviewer whose questions will not take the form of a cross examination.

As the one-year anniversary of the couple formally stepping down as working royals on March 31 approaches, the Queen is expected to review Harry’s honorary military titles.

The duke’s forces appointments – Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands’ Small Ships and Diving – were put on hold for a year after Megxit, and he is not allowed to take on any roles using them.

But after creating a new life for himself in America and becoming physically distanced from the units, it has been expected for some time that the military honours will be passed on to other members of the monarchy.