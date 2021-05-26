Harry and Oprah to reunite for mental health discussion on ‘path forward’

The Duke of Sussex is to reunite with Oprah Winfrey to “go deeper” into the mental health stories explored in their Apple TV series.

The pair will join participants and experts to host a “town hall” discussion entitled The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which will air on Friday May 28.

Harry’s Archewell website said the programme would begin to answer the question: “Where do we go from here?”

In the series broadcast last week, the duke lambasted the parenting skills of his father the Prince of Wales.

He criticised Charles for expecting his sons to endure the pressures of royal life, and accused his family of “total neglect” when his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, was feeling suicidal amid harassment on social media.

Harry also revealed he turned to drink and drugs as he dealt with the trauma of his mother’s death in later life.

The Archewell website said: “In The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey reunite with participants and experts from the series for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging discussion to build on their initial conversations around mental health and wellbeing.”

“The subjects go deeper into their own stories from the series, the experts share their guidance, and together they begin to answer the critical question: Where do we go from here?”.

It added: “The insightful and expansive town hall features members of The Me You Can’t See advisory board, as well as series participants including Glenn Close; Zak Williams, a mental health advocate and speaker; and Ambar Martinez, an author and OnTrack NY peer counsellor.”

The duke’s future relationship with his father, brother the Duke of Cambridge and the rest of the Windsors has been brought into question following his frank remarks and his and Meghan’s bombshell sit-down interview with Winfrey earlier in the year.