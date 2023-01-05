Harry claims woman passed on message from his mother saying Diana is ‘with’ him

The Duke of Sussex has claimed that a woman relayed him a message from Diana, Princess of Wales, saying he is “living the life she couldn’t”.

Harry said the woman, who “claimed to have ‘powers’”, told him his mother is “with” him and that she knows he is “looking for clarity” and “feels” his confusion.

He reveals in his autobiography Spare that the woman, who is not referred to as a psychic or medium, caused his neck to grow warm and his eyes to water, The Guardian reported.

The newspaper, which was able to obtain a copy of the book despite tight pre-launch security, said Harry sought help due to his sadness over the death of his mother in 1997, when he was 12.

The duke said he “recognised the high-percentage chance of humbuggery” before meeting the unnamed woman, but that trusted friends had recommended her.

“The minute we sat down together,” he wrote, “I felt an energy around her.”

Harry said the woman told him she felt an energy around him too, and said “Your mother is with you”, the Guardian reported.

He replied: “I know. I’ve felt that of late.”

The woman is said to have told Harry that his mother knows he is “looking for clarity” and “feels your confusion”, and also knows that he has “so many questions”, and said answers will come in time.

Harry writes about his mother and his grief throughout his book, describing driving through the tunnel in Paris where she died, to try to understand what happened, the Guardian said.

Harry also said the woman told him that Diana had said: “You’re living the life she couldn’t. You’re living the life she wanted for you.”

He said he wanted to believe the woman, and that he was given a sign.

Earlier in the book, Harry reportedly recalls that a Christmas tree ornament in the shape of the Queen, his grandmother, was accidentally smashed by his son, Archie.

The woman said Diana was there when the incident happened, saying: “Your mother says … something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke?”

Harry said: “Archie tried to fix it.”

The woman replied: “Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that.”