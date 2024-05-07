Harry hails Invictus Games family’s commitment and belief on 10th anniversary

The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to the Invictus Games family’s “commitment, enthusiasm and belief” as he returned to the UK to celebrate 10 years of the sporting event.

Harry has been the driving force behind the Paralympics-style tournament he launched in 2014 to support the rehabilitation of wounded or sick service personnel or veterans, and he joined an Invictus conference looking back over the past decade.

The duke was last in the country to visit the King after his cancer diagnosis, and there is speculation father and son could meet this week.

Harry arrived at the Honourable Artillery Company’s headquarters on the edge of the City of London for the one-day summit, called the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation, ahead of attending Wednesday’s St Paul’s Cathedral ceremony also marking the 10th anniversary.

Writing in the foreword for the summit, Harry said: “It has been an honour to watch the Invictus Games Foundation grow over the years; what began as a vision to pay tribute to the courage and resilience of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans, has flourished into an international organisation built on hope, strength, and unity.”

Harry was inspired to found the global tournament after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and seeing how injured American military personnel thrived on the challenge of taking part in competitive sports that aided their recovery.

He went on to stage the inaugural games in London’s Olympic Park in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney 2018.

Organisers said after 2020, Invictus will be staged every two years, but The Hague Games planned for that year was delayed by the pandemic until 2022, followed by Dusseldorf 2023, while Vancouver Whistler is planned for 2025.

The duke wrote: “As we look ahead to the first winter hybrid Games at Vancouver Whistler 2025 next year, we are eager to celebrate the Invictus Spirit once again – exemplified in every single competitor, staff, friend and family member – your commitment, enthusiasm and belief, have been the driving force behind our continued success.”

He added: “Together, we have created a legacy that transcends sports; a community that embraces compassion, respect, and the unyielding belief in the power of the human spirit. As we celebrate this milestone, let us recommit to the Invictus mission.”