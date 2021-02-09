Harry sends personal congratulations to Coach Core returnee

The Duke of Sussex has sent his personal congratulations to a former Coach Core apprentice who has returned to work for the charity.

Harry wrote to Terrell Jordan, who has become the first apprentice to take the initiative full circle and become an employed team member at the organisation.

In his letter, the duke praised Mr Jordan for his “hard-work and determination”, adding: “It’s a joy to know that you’ll be there to advocate the programme, helping young people pave their way to a new and exciting future.”

Coach Core delivers sports coaching apprenticeships for 16 to 24-year-olds who are not in education or employment, in a bid to develop their talents and help them learn vital sporting, work and life skills.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harry launched the project – which is now an independent charity – through the Royal Foundation in 2012 – the year of the London Olympics – in a bid to harness the power of sport and its ability to change lives.

Harry quit the Royal Foundation in 2019 and stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020 for a freer life, earning his own money with the Duchess of Sussex in the US.

The note featured the duke’s monogram – an italic H beneath a crown – and was signed “Best wishes, Harry”.

Mr Jordan, a keen basketball and volleyball player, was 16 when he joined the first ever Coach Core programme as an apprentice at Greenhouse Sports in London.

Coach Core apprentices ceremony at West Ham (PA Archive)

After graduating from the apprenticeship, he has spent the next seven years coaching, working for Greenhouse Sports, and internationally for Challenger Sports in America and then Evolution Sports Qatar, before joining Coach Core as a partnerships officer, paired with a Level 3 Fundraising Apprenticeship, a few weeks ago.

Harry wished him luck in his new role, and said: “Since you joined the first Coach Core cohort in 2012, I have been proud to see you and all of the other apprentices grow as coaches and respected leaders in the community.

“Nine years later, with Coach Core in 14 locations across the UK, I know that this important work is needed now more than ever.

“The work of Coach Core is offering a lifeline and a community to young people who have been unable to reach their full potential.”

Harry and Meghan attending the Coach Core Awards (PA Wire)

Harry added: “It has been a long journey since joining the Coach Core apprenticeship, and I hope you take the time to appreciate where your hard work and determination has taken you.”

Mr Jordan said: “Getting the job meant more than I can put into words, being able to get a job in such trying times with Covid.”

He described it as “bittersweet” having to leave his friends abroad, but said he was looking forward to being closer to those at home.

He added: “Seeing this advert lit a fire in me because I ticked all the boxes you need in order to grow.

“I’m passionate about what Coach Core do, I’d be stretched by the new aspects of the role and the work environment, and it allows me to continue to grow as a professional.

“But what spoke to me most was the opportunity to give back to the young people who are just like I was in 2012.”