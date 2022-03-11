11 March 2022

Harry to miss Philip’s memorial service

11 March 2022

The Duke of Sussex is to miss his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, it has been confirmed.

Harry will not return to the UK from the US to join the royal family at the high-profile occasion in Westminster Abbey on March 29, a spokesperson for the duke confirmed.

He hopes to visit his grandmother the Queen soon, the spokesperson added.

Harry with the Duke of Edinburgh in 2013 (David Crump/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen, 95, who contracted Covid just over two weeks ago, has just pulled out of attending the Commonwealth Day service at the abbey on Monday.

Harry has pursued a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

He was last in London in the summer of 2021, and a legal representative has since said his security was compromised after his car was chased by paparazzi photographers as he left a charity event.

