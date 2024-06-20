Hats off to racegoers as Royal Ascot hosts Ladies’ Day

Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot saw weird and wacky hats on display as racegoers added a touch of fun ahead of the action on the turf.

The middle of racing week is a chance for punters to up the ante in the fashion stakes and put on a display of colour and creativity.

One racegoer had a replica owl, with its wings spread, as a hat while another wore a wide-brimmed lattice design she peered through, and one woman had a collection of children’s toys on a faux grassy bank as headwear.

Gemma Mattison, 41, from Birmingham had a large red rose as a hat and said she wanted to make a statement on Ladies’ Day.

She said: “I always have a classic look when I come to Royal Ascot but this time I thought I’d go all out – it’s now or never. So I’ve come as an English rose.”

Milliner Vivienne Jenner was wearing the large-brimmed lattice hat she designed and made: “It’s very lightweight as its made from wire work and the flowers are made of feathers, so it’s very easy to wear.”

She joked: “I can just bash everyone out of the way.”

The King and Queen are expected during the third day of Royal Ascot and will be presenting trophies to the winners in the feature race of the week, the Gold Cup.

The couple, who took on Queen Elizabeth II’s racing horses, have a thoroughbred entered in the King George V Stakes and will be hoping for their first Royal Ascot win of 2024.

Among the celebrities presenting prizes are actress Celia Imrie, Blackadder star Tim McInnerny and property expert and TV presenter Sarah Beeny.

Other members of the monarchy due in the royal box include the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, alongside Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and son-in-law Mike Tindall.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have also been invited as have Princess Margaret’s children, the Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto.