Headteacher ‘died from shotgun blast to chest – while daughter was shot in head’
Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison died of shotgun wounds to the chest and abdomen, while her seven-year-old daughter Lettie was shot in the head, an inquest has been told.
Both are believed to have been murdered by 39-year-old chartered accountant George Pattison – their husband and father respectively – before he killed himself.
Tests showed Mrs Pattison, 45, also suffered shock and haemorrhage, Surrey Coroner’s Court heard on Thursday morning.
The trio were found dead at their home within the grounds of the private boarding school in Surrey on February 5 after Mrs Pattison made a distressed call to her sister.
Coroner Simon Wickens expressed his condolences to those who loved or knew Mrs Pattison and Lettie, whose full name was Ellette Francesca.
After the brief hearing into Mrs Pattison’s death, Mr Wickens said: “I would like to offer my condolences to Emma’s family and friends and also the wider community she served and also to the students whose lives she no doubt touched.”
The coroner added: “I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to Ellette’s family and all who have been touched by her life.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox