Healey urges ‘de-escalation’ on visit to Israel amid rising tensions

The Defence Secretary has visited Israel to stress the “urgent need for de-escalation” at the end of a tour of the region by British ministers.

John Healey met his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv on Friday, where he called for an immediate ceasefire and for all sides to show “restraint” and “dial down the tension at this critical moment”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Gallant said the two men had discussed “the importance of defence ties” between the two nations, and thanked Mr Healey for his “commitment to the UK-Israel relationship”, and his “support for Israel’s right to self-defence as we continue to face threats on multiple fronts”.

The meeting follows visits by Mr Healey and Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, to Qatar and Lebanon earlier this week, with the two men urging a ceasefire, the release of hostages and an increase in aid to Palestine.

The ministers’ tour comes in the wake of the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an air strike on the Iranian capital Tehran that has been attributed to Israel.

Tensions have also increased on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon after 12 children and teenagers were killed by Hezbollah rockets in the Golan Heights.

That strike was followed by an Israeli air strike on a suburb of Lebanese capital Beirut, which Tel Aviv said was targeting the Hezbollah commander responsible.

On Friday, Mr Lammy said there was “no doubt” that this was a “critical moment”.

He said: “In Lebanon, I had discussions with counterparts on the urgent need for de-escalation. It is in no one’s interest for this conflict to spread across the region.”

The Foreign Secretary also urged British nationals to leave Lebanon while commercial flights were still running, saying: “The risk that the situation on the ground could deteriorate rapidly is rising.”

Mr Healey added: “Meeting with senior leaders across the region, including today in Israel, we urged all sides to show restraint and dial down the tension at this critical moment.

“Our Government is determined to lead a renewed push for peace. The loss of life we have seen in the region is unbearable and thousands remain in the crossfire.

“To set this region on the path to peace, all sides must step back from conflict and step-up diplomacy.”