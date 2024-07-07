07 July 2024

Heavy downpours suspend play on outdoor courts at Wimbledon

By The Newsroom
07 July 2024

Heavy and thundery downpours have hit the UK, with deluge suspending play on outdoor courts at Wimbledon.

Spectators at the tennis tournament as well as those attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit were seen under umbrellas on a wet Sunday.

In SW19, there was a two-hour delay to play starting outdoors and players managed only a short period of tennis before rain returned.

Retractable roofs on Centre Court and Court 1 have been closed from the start of the tournament’s seventh day.

The Met Office said: “There are heavy and thundery downpours around today, with frequent lightning now coming into eastern parts of Northern England, East Anglia and running up from the South West into London and central England.

“Hail has been reported in some of these showers with frequent lightning too and gusty winds, mixed with some bright or sunny spells.

“These should fade and clear eastwards into the night to leave some late evening sunshine before turning chillier overnight.

“As for Wimbledon and the Grand Prix there will be a continued risk of showers affecting the events until this evening before easing.”

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said the rest of Sunday should see a combination of dodging showers but also potentially chasing rainbows.

During sunny spells, he said temperatures should feel “relatively pleasant”, around 17-19C, which he remarked is “still below where we normally expect our temperatures to be for the start of July”.

Spectators sheltered from the rain as awaited the start of play on day seven of Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

