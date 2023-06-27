27 June 2023

Heavy rain and a gentle breeze in Glasgow, Tuesday June 27

27 June 2023

Today, the morning will start off with heavy rain and a gentle breeze. As the afternoon comes around, the rain continues, and the temperature will reach a high of 16°C.

Tomorrow morning will bring a moderate chance of rain, with occasion sunny spells breaking through in the afternoon. Towards the later part of the day there will be patches of bright sunshine, with a high of 17°C.

In the coming days, expect a similar pattern of patchy rain and cloudy conditions, with average temperatures of around 14°C.

