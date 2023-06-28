Heed wisdom of indigenous people ‘before it’s too late’, urges King

The King has urged people to heed the wisdom of indigenous people “before it’s too late” to save the planet.

He was speaking at the Animal Ball, a gala event to support the Elephant Family charity founded by Queen Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand.

This year’s masked ball, held in the gardens at Lancaster House, central London, was billed as a celebration of indigenous communities and included life-sized elephant sculptures as a backdrop.

Charles said: “I think it’s over 35 years ago now that I tried to see if I could set up a project to collate as much of the indigenous knowledge and wisdom as possible throughout the world – but in those days, nobody wanted to know.

“But now, if I may say so, it is absolutely critical that we turn to all that indigenous knowledge and wisdom as the only way really of restoring the balance of harmony that is so badly needed in this world if we are going to save the planet.

“It’s up to all of us to pay attention to that knowledge and wisdom before it’s too late.”

The event was hosted by the Elephant Family, a wildlife conservation charity now in its 20th year, and the British Asian Trust (BAT).

Guests including actors Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes, artist Marc Quinn, rugby player Maro Itoje and fashion designer Christian Louboutin sat quietly in the audience as Charles made his impromptu speech.

Musician Sir Brian May, his actress wife Anita Dobson and author Jilly Cooper also attended.

Charles and Camilla presented two awards during the event to recognise contributions to protecting Asian wildlife.

Members of the Adivasi tribal community from the Nilgiri Mountains, India, received the Elephant Family’s Mark Shand Award for 2023 from Camilla, and Charles presented Indian documentary-maker Kartiki Gonsalves with the Tara Award.

The King said he and the Queen were “proud” to present the awards as the occasion was being held on what would have been Mr Shand’s 72nd birthday.

He added: “He would have been so thrilled to know that Elephant Family had managed to get to its 20th anniversary.”

Reality TV star Gemma Collins, a self-confessed animal lover, said: “I am so excited to be here this evening – to recognise my love of animals and conservation and King Charles is the king of the planet.

“All the youngsters need to know that if we don’t start looking after our animals and stopping this abhorrent cruelty that is going on, on a daily basis, they will not be able show their children animals in the future and they (the animals) will become extinct.”

She urged youngsters to protect animals, saying: “Come off of Instagram. Let’s get connected with the animals and let’s all co-exist and save these beautiful creatures that give us so much enjoyment.”