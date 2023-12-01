01 December 2023

Heroin worth eight million euro seized after gardai intercept aircraft

By The Newsroom
01 December 2023

Heroin with an estimated value of eight million euro has been seized after gardai intercepted a light aircraft.

The drugs were recovered on Friday after the interception of the aircraft and a vehicle in south county Dublin and Co Kildare, gardai said.

Two men in their 40s and 60s have been arrested on suspicion of organised crime activity.

They have been detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Kildare Garda station.

Revenue and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out the operation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

The Pogues star Shane MacGowan dies ‘peacefully’ aged 65 with family by his side

news

Hancock denies wanting to decide who should live or die during pandemic

news

Former chancellor Alistair Darling dies aged 70

news