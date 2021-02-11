Highways England referred to CPS over smart motorway death
15:57pm, Thu 11 Feb 2021
A coroner investigating a smart motorway death has referred Highways England to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider if manslaughter charges are appropriate.
Grandmother Nargis Begum, 62, from Sheffield, died on the M1 in South Yorkshire, near Woodhall Services, in September 2018.
She had exited a broken down Nissan Qashqai car and was waiting for help when another vehicle collided with the Nissan, causing it to plough into her.
At a pre-inquest review hearing at Doncaster Coroner’s Court on Thursday, senior coroner Nicola Mundy said the length of time the stationary vehicle went undetected was among the reasons for her decision.