Hitman convicted of murdering Trainspotting actor
A hitman has been convicted of murdering Trainspotting T2 actor Bradley Welsh.
Sean Orman, 30, was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday of shooting dead Mr Welsh, 48, on his doorstep in Edinburgh’s west end in 2019, a court official confirmed.
The trial heard evidence that Orman gunned down Mr Welsh with a shotgun after being paid £10,000 by gangland figures to carry out the attack.
Mr Welsh ran a boxing gym and was ambushed as he returned to his home in the city’s New Town on April 17 that year.
He appeared in Danny Boyle’s 2017 sequel to Trainspotting.
Orman was also found guilty by jurors of attempting to murder Mr Welsh’s friend David McMillan around a month beforehand, the court official said.
He was convicted of attacking Mr McMillan with a machete in Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh, on March 13 that year, striking him on his head and body to his severe injury.
The trial heard that police were warned about the plot to kill Mr Welsh in the month before his death after being alerted by a man called Dean White.
Mr White had told the court he was at his brother’s house when Orman “brought a wad of cash out” and bragged about his plan to shoot the gym owner.
Mr White said: “He said that his next hit he was getting £10,000 to kill Bradley Welsh.
“I went to the police and reported this before it happened.”