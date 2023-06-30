Hoax devices wrapped in Pride flags left at home of Alliance representatives

A hoax device that sparked a security alert in Co Antrim was left at the home of an Alliance Party councillor.

The party said there was also a security alert at the home of another former party representative in Portrush.

Police said they are treating the incidents as hate crimes after the two suspicious item were left wrapped in Pride flags.

A number of controlled explosions were carried out.

The devices were found at Hopefield Avenue on Thursday evening and people had to leave their homes for several hours during the investigation.

A party spokesperson said: “Alliance can confirm these security alerts involved a hoax device at the home of councillor Peter McCully and another alert at the home of a former party councillor.

“We utterly condemn those behind these appalling attacks and call on all other parties to do likewise.

“Nobody should face this kind of threat when simply doing their job.

“In addition, local residents have been left facing huge disruption due to the irresponsible actions of a few who represent nobody other than themselves.

“This has echoes of both the dark days of our troubled past and more recent times, when homes and offices of Alliance elected representatives were targeted for once again simply doing our job.

“The addition of a Pride flag adds an extra sinister edge.

“It is clear some are still not getting the message this reckless violence is not welcome in Northern Ireland.

“We urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact police with it immediately.”

A PSNI statement said detectives were investigating the two hoax devices.

The statement added: “The hoax devices have now been recovered and will be forensically examined.

“The placement of these devices has caused untold disruption to the lives of local people, many of whom have had to leave their homes while we made sure the area was safe for them.

“Those responsible care nothing for the impact they have on communities nor do they care about the fear and uncertainty their actions cause.

“Such attempts to intimidate and threaten are completely unacceptable. Detectives are now robustly investigating and would ask anyone with information, or anyone who may have captured footage in the area of Hopefield Avenue, to please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1829 of 29/06/23.”

DUP MP for East Londonderry Gregory Campbell condemned the targeting of Mr McCully.

He said: “Those behind the targeting of Peter McCully do not represent people in Portrush.

“This attempted intimidation must be condemned.

Earlier this morning, I visited the scene and sought to speak with Peter and assure him of my thoughts at this difficult time not only for him but those close to him.

“The scene remained sealed off so I relayed my support to police at the security cordon.

“There was never any place for this type of bully tactics in democratic politics and I trust those behind this act will be brought to justice.”