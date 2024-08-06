Hodgkinson has opportunity to build ‘significant brand’ – sponsorship expert

Keely Hodgkinson has an opportunity to build a “significant brand” after her Olympic win, the head of a sponsorship agency and consultancy has said.

It follows her gold medal in the women’s 800 metres final at the Paris Games which has prompted “poster girl” and “golden girl” titles.

Richard Busby, chief executive of BDS Sponsorship, said the 22-year-old could create a brand for herself.

He told the PA news agency: “I think there’s an opportunity to make a significant brand.

“The key thing is balancing between short term, big revenue and longer term, long-term revenue.”

Regarding the short term, Mr Busby said that could involve TV adverts and endorsing sports gear.

“In the longer term, it’s much more about personal appearances, conferences, speaking, podcasts, whatever it might be,” he said.

Mr Busby said a lot of sports stars are doing podcasts, some of them “very” successfully, “giving themselves a much longer period of time to earn money and obtain sponsors”.

But he added there is a gap in the market.

“There is not a major woman podcaster at the moment in the sports sphere,” he told PA. “They are all men.

“I think that will change and I think it will change soon.

“I think it’s important for women’s sport that it changes soon because, partially, the success of sport is built around people’s personalities, not just their prowess on the sports field.

“I’m talking about female-focused sports podcasts.”

He cited That Peter Crouch Podcast as an example, featuring the former England footballer.

Away from podcasts, Mr Busby referenced former basketball superstar Michael Jordan’s partnership with Nike, particularly with Jordan shoes.

If Hodgkinson chose to go down that route, Mr Busby said: “You will buy a pair of shoes because you think, hold on, if it’s good enough for Keely, it’s good enough for me.”

He said she could make “a significant amount of money” but it will hinge on if and how she decides to build her brand.