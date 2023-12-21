Holidaymakers to resume Christmas getaways as cross-Channel train strike ends

Holidaymakers will start to resume their Christmas getaways after an unexpected strike in France, which caused cross-Channel rail services to be suspended, came to an end.

The industrial action affected Eurostar – which operates passenger services to and from London St Pancras – and Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, which runs vehicle-carrying trains to and from Folkestone.

At least 30 Eurostar trains were cancelled on Thursday and services are not due to start up again until Friday morning.

But Le Shuttle services will resume this evening.

Eurotunnel, whose French site staff carried out strike action, said: “Eurotunnel management and trade union representatives have reached an agreement at the end of a day marked by strike action which led to the closure of the terminals and the interruption of services since midday.

“This agreement means that LeShuttle services will resume progressively this evening and Eurostar tomorrow morning.

“Eurotunnel welcomes this agreement and reiterates its apologies to all LeShuttle customers as well as Eurostar passengers and rail freight operators whose traffic has been impacted by this strike.”

Eurostar said passengers due to travel on Friday will be updated directly, adding: “Customers who have been affected today have received direct communication about their journey and had the option to exchange their tickets free of charge or claim a refund.”

The suspension in cross-Channel rail services led to widespread disruption.

The M20 coastbound carriageway between Junctions 8 and 9 was temporarily closed.

Kent Police announced the “emergency measure” to allow freight bound for the continent to queue on the empty section of motorway to try to minimise disruption to Kent’s wider road network.

The force has so far not announced its reopening.

The Port of Dover continued to report a 90-minute wait time for tourists at French border control, but said it was “expected to clear over the coming hours” as Le Shuttle recommences its cross-channel services.

Earlier, news agency Reuters obtained a statement from Getlink, which owns the Channel Tunnel and operates Eurotunnel Le Shuttle services, which said: “Today’s call for strike action by representatives of Eurotunnel’s French site staff unions has resulted in the complete interruption of service and the closure of our terminals in France and the UK.”

The company reportedly added that trade unions had rejected an offer of a bonus worth 1,000 euros (£867) per employee, demanding a payment worth three times as much.