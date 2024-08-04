Holidaymakers urged to reduce, reuse or recycle swimming inflatables

Holidaymakers are being urged to consider the environment before buying inflatables as campaigners warn of their contribution to plastic waste each year.

More than half (53%) of sunseekers said they will throw away their inflatable this year, according to a YourSayPays poll of 1,000 adults on behalf of Thomas Cook.

The holiday firm has partnered with the Marine Conservation Society for a campaign aimed at significantly decreasing the plastic waste from inflatables, which can break down into small harmful pieces and microplastics.

The survey suggests that more than a third (37%) of holidaygoers buy inflatables for their trips in the UK and abroad.

However, fewer than half of those surveyed (47%) said they would reuse or recycle the inflatable after the holiday.

When asked about how conscious they are about their impact on the local environment on holiday, 45% said there was little they felt they could do to address the problem and 34% said they would recycle inflatables if hotels offered a recycling service.

It comes despite 70% saying they found beach and sea cleanliness on holiday important while on holiday.

Sandy Luk, chief executive of the Marine Conservation Society, said: “Plastic pollution is a major threat to our ocean, with severe consequences for marine wildlife and ecosystems.

“Ingesting plastics can result in severe suffering and starvation. But we can all doing something about it by making decisions to reduce, reuse and recycle to minimise waste.

“By simply cutting down the number of inflatables we buy, and making repairs where possible, we can considerably reduce the plastic waste coming from these kinds of items.”

Alan French, chief executive of Thomas Cook, said: “Our results show just how popular plastic inflatables are on holiday and it’s never too late to do the right thing if you do buy one.

“We’re calling on hotels to ensure they have proper recycling and reuse facilities – we’d love to see inflatable “libraries” on offer at hotels across the UK and Europe for our customers to use.

“So if you’re heading off on holiday this summer consider digging out last year’s lilo – or better still make friends with your fellow guests and share theirs, it’s a great way for us all to do our bit for the environment and saves a few pennies along the way.”

As part of the campaign, a series of adverts featuring an orca, a dolphin and a turtle depicted as half-deflated inflatables marooned on a beach, will be displayed on billboards nationwide, beginning at London City Airport.

Thomas Cook has also shared steps on their website to help holidaymakers find out which hotels have recycling facilities.

More widely, the Marine Conservation Society is advocating for more initiatives to tackle plastic pollution, including a deposit return schemes across the UK for all drinks containers and engaging volunteers in year-round beach clean-ups.