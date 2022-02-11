11 February 2022

Hospital patient dies from confirmed case of Lassa fever, UKHSA says

11 February 2022

One patient in Bedfordshire has died from a confirmed case of Lassa fever, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said the individual died as they confirmed the case of the illness, an animal-borne acute viral illness which is endemic in parts of West Africa.

“We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice,” UKHSA said, before adding that the risk to the public “remains very low”.

We will continue to support the patient’s family and our staff and are working closely with colleagues from the UK Health Security Agency to undertake a robust contact tracing exercise

It comes as the third case identified in the UK in the last few days, all thought to be linked to recent travel to West Africa.

The cases are the first of the potentially fatal infectious disease to be confirmed in the UK in more than a decade.

A Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “We confirm the sad death of a patient at our trust, who had confirmed Lassa fever. We send our deepest condolences to their family at this difficult time.

“We will continue to support the patient’s family and our staff and are working closely with colleagues from the UK Health Security Agency to undertake a robust contact tracing exercise.”

