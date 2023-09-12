Alton Towers, the UK's largest theme park, has launched its Oktoberfest celebration, turning part of its grounds into a Bavarian-themed experience. The festival features Lederhosen-clad hosts, live entertainment, German food, and a special Alton Beer. The event, which runs until 1 October, includes traditional Bavarian experiences at the Bierkeller, Alpine-themed bar and stage shows. Admission to the Oktoberfest is included in the Alton Towers ticket and the festivities continue even after the rides have closed. Celebrities such as Mollie Gallagher, Molly Marsh & Zach Noble, Elle Mulvane and Samia Longchambon were at the Saturday launch.

Davis Cup week commences in Manchester on 12 September, featuring the return of champion Andy Murray to the Great Britain line-up. Murray has an impressive record in the tournament, which he aims to enhance this week. The British squad will also include Jack Draper, Neal Skupski, Dan Evans, and Cam Norrie. The team will play in front of a home crowd for the fifth time in the last decade. Match tickets are available via the Lawn Tennis Association and Ticketmaster. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with the best teams qualifying for the Knock-Out Final 8 competition.

The Arches venue in Glasgow is set to host dance music events for the first time in eight years. The new club nights, titled New World, are being launched by the Watchtower Group, organisers of the FLY Open Air Festival. The series of events, beginning on 21 October, will bring headline DJ sets to the railway arches venue. The Arches, which had its late licence revoked in 2015, now serves as a street food and event space, Platform. New World aims to attract both returning clubbers and a younger generation to the venue.

The play "Gerry and Sewell", an adaptation of "The Season Ticket" by Jonathan Tulloch, is set to return to the stage this autumn after two successful runs. The story follows two Newcastle United fans and marks the first North East fringe theatre transfer in 50 years of Live Theatre. The production, which includes puppetry and live music, will take place at the Live Theatre on Broad Chare, starting on 8 November and concluding on 18 November with back-to-back shows. Tickets can be bought from the Broad Chare Live Theatre's website.

Glasgow, known for its vibrant music scene, boasts numerous famous venues where many renowned bands have performed. Its inhabitants have their preferred bands from the city. This review explores the most popular Glasgow bands on Spotify, examining monthly listener numbers and comparing their popularity.

Camden High Street will host its inaugural free Camden Music Festival this weekend, honouring music legends with 11 additional plaques on the Music Walk Of Fame. Highlights include performances by the Buzzcocks and Billy Brag. The event is free and spans from Camden Town Tube to Camden Lock, with festivities beginning at midday on September 9, and concluding at 8 pm. The festival coincides with a hot weekend, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 31C. The nearest station is Camden Town, which directly leads to the festival.

Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair is returning to Manchester's Cathedral Gardens on September 16, with over 40 stalls of vintage items from the 1940s-80s. Coinciding with Oxfam’s annual Second Hand September campaign, the fair encourages sustainable shopping at secondhand stores. Established in 2008, Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair is the UK’s largest travelling fair, visiting cities from Norwich to Newcastle, and Birmingham to Dundee. The fair's organiser, Lou Lou Glover, said the event offers a 'one-stop shop' for vintage enthusiasts to find unique pieces. More information is available on the Lou Lou Vintage website.

England's biggest community-led history and culture festival, National Trust's Heritage Open Days, is set to return this month. Over 5,000 free events, including tours of historic houses, museums, gardens and graveyards, are planned. Hundreds of venues in Merseyside are participating, with 34 in Liverpool. Highlights include exploring Liverpool's underground tunnels and an exclusive tour of the city's newly refurbished Municipal Building. More details and booking information are available on the Heritage Open Days website.

The Davis Cup in Manchester begins on 12 September at the AO Arena, with a free Davis Cup Fan Village opening in Manchester's Cathedral gardens on 9 September. The village will host mini tennis courts, a big screen showcasing live games, exclusive video features, and a variety of food and drink vendors. Great Britain will compete against Australia, Switzerland and France. Tickets are available on AO Arena's official website, starting at £20.

The 2023 season of the BBC Proms is concluding this week after nearly two months of musical celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall. The closing night, which is anticipated to be a grand musical party, will feature cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and soprano Lise Davidsen, along with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. The final event is planned to start at 7pm on Saturday, 9th September and will finish around 10.20pm. Last-minute tickets may be available via 'promming' passes. The event will be broadcast live on BBC Two and can be watched afterwards on iPlayer.