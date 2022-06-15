Hot spell to build to a ‘crescendo’ on Friday

The hot spell in parts of Britain is set to build to a “crescendo” on Friday as temperatures soar to a sweltering 34C.

Wednesday could see a maximum temperature of 27C in the South East and parts of the Midlands before a further rise on Thursday, with predicted highs of 29C in London and the surrounding area.

The mercury will increase a few notches on Friday, with a sizzling 34C forecast in the the South East and temperatures between 27C and 30C across most of England and Wales.

The warm flow of weather is coming from Spain and Portugal, where daytime temperatures have exceeded 40C in southern Spain.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Britain’s highest recorded June UK temperature was 35.6C at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976 – the year of a notorious summer heatwave.

This year’s hottest day so far was the 27.5C set in mid-May at Heathrow.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said : “We have got high pressure at the moment so we are getting a certain amount of natural homegrown heat building up because obviously we have got clear skies and fairly dry ground conditions across southern England.

“We have also got warmer air being brought up from further south in Europe where there has been a major heat incident, particularly in Iberia, so that’s leading to the sort of crescendo we will see on Friday.

“Because of the direction of the flow, with the weather pattern we have got set up in our latitude, that is encouraging this warm flow of air to come further north.

A couple travel along the river Avon on a pedal boat during warm weather in Warwick (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

“We have got the heat building day by day. The next couple of days will be hotter than the preceding day. We think at the moment , although there is some uncertainty, that the weather temperatures will peak on Friday and then largely we will be in for a cooler day on Saturday.

“Heat may remain potentially into Saturday but for most parts of the UK because we have got a cold front moving down from further north we will see temperatures coming back down – but they may just hang on in southern England.”

Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, said: “Climate change has increased the average temperature of UK summers, and it is also increasing the likelihood of experiencing more extreme temperatures during hot spells and heatwaves.

“Reaching 34C during June is a rare, but not unprecedented, event in the historical climate records for the UK. But if it should happen this week it would be notable that it would have occurred on three days during the last six Junes.”

The previous year such temperatures were reached in June was 1976.

Tourists pose for a photo by a red telephone box, as people enjoy the warm weather in Westminster, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

First aid and health response charity St John Ambulance has issued some tips to handle the hot weather.

Its medical director Dr Lynn Thomas said: “If you’re out and about in the sunshine, it’s important to make sure you look after yourself by staying hydrated, keeping out of the sun at peak times, and by wearing sunscreen with a minimum SPF 30.

“I would also encourage anyone with elderly relatives and neighbours to check in with them, as any increase in temperature can be dangerous.”