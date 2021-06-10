Hotel hosting G7 media and security staff closes due to Covid-19 outbreak

A hotel in Cornwall reportedly hosting media and security staff for the G7 summit has closed following a coronavirus outbreak.

The website for the Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives said it has temporarily shut on Thursday and directed inquiries to its owners, St Austell Brewery.

The hotel said a number of staff had been affected and it would close for deep cleaning following discussions with Public Health England (PHE).

German media reported that two security guards for Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel were staying inside the hotel, although it is not clear if they are quarantining or have been relocated.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Ms Merkel would still be attending the summit.

According to reports, the hotel had identified a coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday.

The hotel owners, St Austell Brewery, said: “We can confirm that a number of our team at the Pedn Olva, St Ives, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“We immediately notified Public Health England of these cases and have been working closely with them to ensure we follow all appropriate safety guidelines.

“Following extensive discussions over the last few days with PHE and Cornwall Council, we have taken the decision to fully close the hotel.

“We fully appreciate the inconvenience given the limited accommodation options available in the area at the moment but the safety and security of our team and guests is our upmost priority.

“The hotel will reopen once a full Covid-19 deep clean has taken place and we have the available staff to run it.”

Simon Norris, 62, who also near the hotel, said his wife saw people checking out of the hotel and leaving with bags at about 5pm.

“We don’t have a lot of direct contact with the hotel, I’m really saddened by the outbreak,” he told the PA news agency.

“I feel very sorry for the staff that work there because they have done a lot of work to open the hotel up for the G7 and visitors. It’s extremely disappointing.

“When we’ve gone there they’ve met all the Covid protocols, I think they’ve just been very, very unlucky. It’s a great shame really. Prior to this we have had no incidents of Covid in St Ives.”

PHE and the Department for Health and Social Care have been approached for comment.

Elsewhere, Devon and Cornwall Police denied claims of a coronavirus outbreak on the ferry used to accommodate officers to the G7 summit, saying none had tested positive.