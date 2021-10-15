error code: 1003
House collapses after ‘gas blast’

By The Newsroom
A house has collapsed following a suspected gas explosion, police have said.

Lancashire Police said they are at the scene of the incident in Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley

Officers were called to Kirkby Avenue at about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon, the force said.

A spokesman said: “Our officers are at the scene, along with our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.

“A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated.”

Road closures are also in place and people are advised to avoid the area, police said.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a number of appliances are at the scene and advised residents to close windows and doors if affected by any smoke.

