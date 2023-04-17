How can I get to central London for the coronation?

The King’s coronation is happening on May 6.

Here the PA news agency answers seven key questions about the impact on transport.

– How many people are expected to travel to London for that weekend?

Estimating crowd numbers is tough as this will be the first coronation since 1953.

But hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in the centre of the capital.

– Where are congestion hotspots likely to be?

Tube stations around Westminster and those with connections to mainline railway services could see the highest passenger numbers.

Transport for London (TfL) says services may be “very busy, particularly during the day on Saturday at key transport interchanges”.

– What will be done to cope with the crowds?

Temporary measures such as Tube station closures or changes to the way people enter and leave stations may be necessary.

– Will any engineering work affect journeys?

There are no planned London Underground closures or work affecting train services on lines serving the capital during the weekend.

– Will buses be disrupted?

Some roads in Westminster will be closed, affecting several bus routes.

– What about train services?

Passengers planning on travelling to London for the coronation are advised to reserve a seat if possible and allow more time than normal for journeys.

No additional train services have been announced.

– Are there any hotel rooms left for the night of May 6?

There are, but expect to pay a lot.

Premier Inn’s London Waterloo (Westminster Bridge) site has rooms from £285, compared with £231 a week later.

Travelodge is charging £220 for a room at its London Central Waterloo hotel.

Staying at the same location on May 13 costs £179.