How coronavirus restrictions are being eased around the UK

The next stage of lockdown easing is likely to be delayed by three weeks in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the aim will be to vaccinate as many people as possible with two jabs in that time.

Her announcement came a day after Boris Johnson said the next stage in the easing of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by up to four weeks amid concerns over the spread of the Delta variant that originated in India.

Here is the state of play across all four nations of the UK:

– What does the latest announcement mean for Scotland?

Ms Sturgeon said the planned move to Level 0 of coronavirus restrictions on June 28 is likely to be postponed for three weeks.

The Scottish Government had previously indicated it hoped to move all areas to Level 0 – the lowest level of restrictions in the five tier system – from this date.

But the First Minister said caution is needed to provide extra time to push ahead with vaccinations.

She said the decision would be confirmed at Holyrood next week, following a planned review of the current levels.

– What are the current regulations?

Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles and some of the smaller islands have been in Level 0 since June 5, while the rest of Scotland is currently in either Level 1 or 2.

In Level 0, up to eight people from four households can meet indoors, while up to 10 people from four households can meet in an indoor public place like a cafe or restaurant.

Under Level 2, people can meet in homes in groups of no more than six, from a maximum of three households while in Level 1 the same applies, but eight people from three households can also meet inside public spaces while, outdoors, the limit is 12 people from 12 households.

– What is happening in England?

England will remain at Step 3 for a further four weeks until July 19.

This means a continuation of existing restrictions such as the rule of six, or two households, for gatherings indoors as well as limits on numbers for sports events, pubs and cinemas.

Working from home where possible continues to be advised and nightclubs will stay closed.

– What changes be made in June 21 in England?

The cap of 30 guests for wedding ceremonies and receptions will be lifted, with the number of attendees to be determined by how many people a venue can safely accommodate with social distancing measures in place.

Venue staff, bands, photographers and anyone else involved in the wedding must be included in the headcount, as well as guests of all ages.

However, food and drink must be ordered, served and consumed by guests seated at a table, and dancing indoors is still not permitted, except for the couple’s first dance.

– What about care homes?

Residents in England will be able to leave their home for more visits without needing to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

This includes overnight stays with family and friends from next Monday.

– What is happening in Wales?

Groups of up to 30 people can meet outdoors, including in private gardens, while up to three households can form extended households to meet indoors since June 7.

Larger organised events, such as concerts, football matches and sporting activities, can resume for up to 4,000 people standing and 10,000 people seated.

Live performances were already allowed in hospitality venues, but they are still subject to strict public health restrictions.

– What is the latest in Northern Ireland?

Executive ministers met last week to discuss the latest relaxations of Covid restrictions and they have agreed an indicative date of June 21 for live music to resume, although this is subject to review on Thursday.

The Executive also agreed proposals to raise limits on social contact at home from June 21, which would allow 10 people from no more than two households to meet indoors, again subject to review later in the week.

The number of people allowed to meet outdoors in a private garden will rise to 15 from any number of households on June 21, pending review.